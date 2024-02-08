Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.65. 607,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $173.32. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.24.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.