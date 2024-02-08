Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,540,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,475,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

