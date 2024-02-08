6,262 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 88.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 105,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 28.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.9% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after buying an additional 3,038,517 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.