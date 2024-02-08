Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.70. 476,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.