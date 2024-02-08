Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,905,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,056,289. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

