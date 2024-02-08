iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 58,543 shares.The stock last traded at $56.42 and had previously closed at $56.76.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.