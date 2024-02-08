iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 58,543 shares.The stock last traded at $56.42 and had previously closed at $56.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

