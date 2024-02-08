Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 5,887 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.