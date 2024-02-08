AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,865,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 5,618,047 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 19.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

