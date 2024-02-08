Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $29.64. 331,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,868,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

