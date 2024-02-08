The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,169,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

