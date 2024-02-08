Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.75-10.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.550 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.16. 739,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.69. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

