Kellanova (NYSE:K) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.25. Approximately 505,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,685,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Kellanova Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock worth $33,784,650. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

