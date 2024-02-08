Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adient Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 715,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Get Adient alerts:

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,545,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.