Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.500 EPS.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.62. 603,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Maximus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.