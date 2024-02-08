XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

XPO Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of XPO traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.88. 1,469,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

