Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.85. Kenvue shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 2,938,667 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 132,101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,370,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $14,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

