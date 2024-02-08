U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down to $66.91

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.91, but opened at $64.63. U-Haul shares last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 31,915 shares trading hands.

UHAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

U-Haul Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.09.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. As a group, analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 250,046 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 286.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

