O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Down to $1,067.02

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,067.02, but opened at $1,010.50. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $1,060.13, with a volume of 118,474 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,039.27.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $979.97 and its 200-day moving average is $953.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,649 shares of company stock worth $8,597,932. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.