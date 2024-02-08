Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $25.93

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $24.66. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 541,770 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
