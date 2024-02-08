HI Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, HI has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $294,302.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015969 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.17 or 0.99998800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010597 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00188009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00062099 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $283,683.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

