Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,237 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

