State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $51.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

VRTX traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $424.05. 715,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,407. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

