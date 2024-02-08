Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 121.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 292,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 10.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.68. 42,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $73.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

