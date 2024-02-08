Financial Security Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,067 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,016 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PBR shares. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

