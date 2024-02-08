Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,032 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.77. 225,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,574. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.69.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

