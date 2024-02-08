Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.50. 86,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

