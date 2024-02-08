Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Kadant worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE KAI traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,228. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.58. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.19 and a twelve month high of $297.98.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

