Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,729. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $405.01. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.07.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

