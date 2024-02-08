Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 98,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,437. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

