Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.3 %

EHC traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.