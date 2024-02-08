Financial Security Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 327,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,430,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 5,454,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,461. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

