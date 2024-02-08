Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,412,000 after acquiring an additional 804,855 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV remained flat at $25.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 265,880 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

