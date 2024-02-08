Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.67. 356,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,743. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

