Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.20% of Monro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monro by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,045,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Price Performance

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 270,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $997.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

Insider Transactions at Monro

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

