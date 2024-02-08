Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $41,158,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $229.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.