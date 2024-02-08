Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,848 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 511,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

