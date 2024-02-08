Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 141,815 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 576,861 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,847,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,946,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,014,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 268,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,669. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.