Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.89 on Thursday, reaching $652.06. 181,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,342. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $654.02.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

