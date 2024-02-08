Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.66. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 10,482,066 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 15.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 5.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

