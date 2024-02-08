Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.35. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 3,060,861 shares traded.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $10,819,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

