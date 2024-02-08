Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.61. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 798,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,971. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.