Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Madison Square Garden Entertainment updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MSGE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 333,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

