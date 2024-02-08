The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance
HAIN traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 784,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,123. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $886.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
View Our Latest Report on The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Hain Celestial Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.