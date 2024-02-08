The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HAIN traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 784,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,123. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $886.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

