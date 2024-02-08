AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,696,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $168.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

