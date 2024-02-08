Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.
Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 174,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
