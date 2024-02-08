Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 174,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on STC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

