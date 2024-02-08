Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.33. 1,617,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,345. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

