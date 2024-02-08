Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $279.82. 150,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,424. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $280.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.