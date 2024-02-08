Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,461,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.80. The company had a trading volume of 399,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

