Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,227. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

