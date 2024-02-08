Choreo LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 272,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,487. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

